Shukrayaan-1 mission: ISRO's Venus mission - launch date, journey and objectives

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is embarking on an exciting new mission and it is called the Shukrayaan-1 mission. It will follow close on the heels of Chandrayaan 3, Aditya-L1 and Gaganyaan. This time, the focus is on the planet Venus. 

ISRO Chairman, S Somnath, has confirmed that Shukrayaan-1 mission is making progress. The Venus mission is in progress, and various essential payloads are currently in the development stage.

Shukrayaan-1 Mission Launch Date: Originally scheduled for mid-2023, the launch of Shukrayaan-1 mission was delayed due to the pandemic. However, ISRO now plans to launch the mission in December 2024, with an alternative launch window in 2031.

Why Venus?: Some scientists haven't ruled out the chance of life, some kind of bacteria, existing in Venus' upper atmosphere, where the pressure is similar to Earth's surface.

Shukrayaan-1 Mission Objectives: ISRO aims to conduct a comprehensive study of Venus. This includes examining the planet's surface and atmosphere, as well as delving into its structure, dynamics, and geological composition.

Shukrayaan-1 mission will utilize advanced imaging technology to capture high-resolution images, regardless of day, night, or weather conditions. This will provide valuable insights into Venus's features.

The mission will investigate surface processes and shallow subsurface stratigraphy on Venus, providing crucial data for understanding the planet's geological history.

Dr. Subramaniam further noted that solar wind significantly impacts a planet's functionality. Therefore, studying the Sun and its various factors affecting it is crucial for understanding and managing planetary environments.

The mission aims to gather data for a comprehensive analysis of Venus, contributing to our understanding of the planet's atmosphere, geology, and overall composition.

Shukrayaan-1 mission findings may offer valuable insights not only into Venus but also into broader planetary science and It will help enhance our understanding of the solar system.

