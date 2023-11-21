Chandrayaan-3 mission: Know what payloads were installed in the Vikam lander and Pragyan rover
Published Nov 21, 2023
Check which payloads helped make all the scientific discoveries in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Chandrayaan-3 mission took flight on July 14 with a launch vehicle, Vikarm lander and the Pragyan rover. All of them were equipped with scientific payloads.
The Vikram lander touched down on the lunar surface on August 23, which made the biggest achievement for ISRO and India.
The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover conducted studies on the lunar south pole for 14 days with the help of various payloads.
The Vikram lander was equipped with Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) to measure temperature.
It also had the instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) to record moonquakes as it is a natural occurrence on the Moon.
Lastly, the lander had a Langmuir Probe (LP) to study plasma density and its variations.
The Pragyan rover was equipped with Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS).
All of the Chandrayaan-3 mission payloads worked properly and gave us some interesting facts about the lunar south pole.
Now, the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover are sleeping on the lunar south pole. ISRO have hopes that they will wake up someday.
On the other hand, ISRO is also working on the Chandrayaan-4 mission to conduct an in-depth study of the lunar surface and find the presence of water.
