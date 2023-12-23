Aditya-L1 mission: India’s solar venture set to reach Lagrangian point L1 on January 6, confirms ISRO
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Dec 23, 2023
ISRO Chairman S Somanath revealed the anticipated arrival of Aditya-L1 at the Lagrangian point L1 on January 6. This crucial point is positioned 1.5 million km away from Earth.
Launched from Sriharikota on September 2, Aditya-L1 mission, India's inaugural solar endeavor, is gearing up for a pivotal maneuver upon reaching L1 to establish a stable orbit.
Purpose of the Mission: The maneuver at L1 ensures a stable orbit, facilitating continuous and in-depth studies of the Sun. Somanath highlights the importance of the data gathered, not just for India but for the entire world.
Once successfully positioned at L1, Aditya-L1 is poised to remain there for the next five years, undertaking comprehensive data collection to unravel the dynamics of the Sun and its impact on life.
Earlier reports indicated the European Space Agency (ESA) playing a pivotal role in supporting ISRO for the solar mission. ESA will provide deep space communication services and assist in testing essential flight dynamics software.
ISRO Chairman S Somanath underscores India's space ambitions, emphasizing the need for technological advancement. He envisions the creation of the 'Bharatiya Space Station' in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.
Somanath says he encourages a strategic focus, acknowledging that while India may not lead in every field, concentrating on areas of excellence is pivotal. This approach aims to position India as a crucial player in the global space community.
In the realm of space, India recognises the emergence of new actors. Somanath expresses the commitment to support, encourage, and build the economy around the new generation in the space sector.