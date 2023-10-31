Shukrayaan-1 mission: What’s the ISRO budget for the project?
Oct 31, 2023
The Shukrayaan-1 mission to Venus is set to launch in 2024. The mission concept was conceived back in 2012 to make it a historical endeavour.
The Shukrayaan-1 mission is expected to cost between Rs. 500 crore and Rs. 1,000 crore, depending on the complexity of its instrumentation.
ISRO Chairman S. Somanath emphasises the financial commitment to planetary exploration, supporting the Shukrayaan-1 mission.
Shukrayaan-1 mission's launch is timed with specific windows that occur roughly every 19 months, but unforeseen challenges caused a shift to December 2024.
The delay in the mission's launch was due to pandemic-related disruptions in manufacturing and commitments to commercial launch services.
ISRO has identified alternative launch opportunities in 2026 and 2028, demonstrating their adaptability in the face of unforeseen circumstances.
Shukrayan-1 mission's delay had ripple effects on other ISRO projects, including Aditya L-1 and Chandrayaan-3.
This underscores how space exploration missions are interconnected, requiring precise coordination.
ISRO's ability to adapt to challenges and execute missions with precision is showcased through alternative launch opportunities.
As Shukrayaan-1 prepares for its historic mission to Venus, it does so with a flexible budget and a commitment to overcoming obstacles in the realm of planetary exploration.
All of it is tailored towards making the Shukrayaan-1 mission a historic success for India.
