Solar Eclipse 2023: All you need to know about ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse

An annular solar eclipse will take place tomorrow, October 14. Here’s what you need to know about it.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, but when it is at or near its farthest point from Earth.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Since the Moon is farther away from Earth during this eclipse, it does not completely cover it.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
This creates a stunning ‘Ring of Fire’ effect in the sky during the eclipse.
Photo Credit: NASA
While watching an annular eclipse, viewers must always wear eye protection as the Sun is never completely covered.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
During the initial phase of the eclipse when the Moon begins to cover the Sun, it will cause a partial eclipse.
Photo Credit: NASA
The Moon will then slowly start covering the whole of the Sun until only a crescent C shape of the Sun is visible.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Around an hour and a half later, the Moon will pass completely in front of the Sun, leaving a “ring” of Sun visible from behind it, as per NASA.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The eclipse will last for nearly 1 hour and 5 minutes and the sky will grow dim.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The eclipse will be visible in several regions of North America, such as annular Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, and parts of California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
In Central America, it will be visible in Mexico, Belize, Honduras, and Panama, while it will also travel through Colombia before ending off the coast of Natal, Brazil, in the Atlantic Ocean.
