Chandrayaan-3: When will Pragyan Rover wake up from sleep and breathe life into moon mission again?
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 08, 2023
Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover is in sleep mode. Know when Pragyaan rover will wake up from its sleep and the highlights of the events since its launch by ISRO:
Chandrayaan-3's successful soft landing on the Moon's south pole occurred on August 23, 2023. First ISRO landed the Vikram lander on Moon and then Pragyan Rover trundled out of it onto moon surface.
This achievement established India as one of the select nations capable of moon landings, joining the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China.
Pragyan Rover is in sleep mode that ISRO had put it into. 14 days from today, on September 22, 2023, the Chandrayaan mission's Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are expected to reawaken when the lunar sunrise occurs.
Chandrayaan 3's journey began with its launch on July 14, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh.
Vikram Lander's soft landing took place approximately 600 kilometers from the Moon's south pole.
On September 3, 2023, the Vikram lander successfully completed a hop experiment, exceeding its objectives.
The significance of this hop lies in its potential applications for future missions, including lunar sample return and human missions.
On September 2, 2023, ISRO reported that the Pragyan Rover had completed its tasks and entered a safe sleep mode, with the hope of reawakening it for further duties.
The expected awakening of the Pragyan rover is associated with the lunar day-night cycle.
Pragyan rover's solar panel has been oriented to receive sunlight during the upcoming lunar day, ensuring its battery remains charged.