SpaceX Dragon spacecraft returns to Earth with Crew-7 astronauts today
Published Mar 12, 2024
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 finally undocked from ISS and brought four astronauts back to Earth today.
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission officially embarked on the journey to the International Space Station in August with the Falcon 9 rocket.
Now, SpaceX Crew-7 and the four astronauts have successfully touched down on Earth this morning, March 12.
The SpaceX Crew-7 undocking took place from ISS on March 11, 11:20 a.m. EDT. SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft was to bring the astronauts back to Earth.
The four astronauts from the Crew-7 mission included Jasmin Moghbeli, Andreas Mogensen, Satoshi Furukawa and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.
Today, at 5:50 AM, the Dragon spacecraft touched down on Earth with the four crew members from the off-coast of Florida.
NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara from ISS said, “Enjoy the last few hours in orbit, and soft landings. Can't wait to see you guys in a couple of weeks.”
According to a Space.com report, SpaceX has conducted over eight launches with astronauts onboard for NASA.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket has been used immensely for conducting such a crucial mission to the ISS.
