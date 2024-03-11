Elon Musk-led SpaceX launches 23 Starlink internet satellites; Check details
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Mar 11, 2024
Photo Credit: PTI
Elon Musk-led SpaceX successfully launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
On March 10, SpaceX launched its latest batch of 23 Starlink satellites from Florida.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The SpaceX launch took place from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket was used for the flight.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
According to SpaceX's mission description, the booster achieved its 11th launch as well as landing. After launch, the Falcon 9 rocket came back to land in under 9 minutes.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The spacecraft has also carried Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37, and NG-20.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
According to reports, the rocket took approximately 65 minutes to reach the low Earth orbit post-launch.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This launch was part of the first Starlink broadband satellite launches and the second will take place on March 11.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The second Starlink launch will take place from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:13 PM EDT.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Additionally, SpaceX is also working with NASA to bring the four members of the Crew-7 mission back to Earth from the International Space Station.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
In just 2 months times, SpaceX has launched 22 orbital missions. It is planned to launch 144 times in 2024.
