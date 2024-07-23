Spotify slashes price of premium plan, available at just
₹
59 for three months; Here’s how new users can save big
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 23, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
Spotify is offering a special deal on its Premium plan in India. New users can get three months of Premium for just Rs. 59. This offer is available until August 25, 2024.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
To qualify for this offer, you must be a new Spotify user. Existing or past Premium users are not eligible for this discount.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The Spotify Premium plan provides ad-free music listening. Users can enjoy uninterrupted music without advertisements disrupting their experience.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Premium subscribers can download music for offline listening. This feature is ideal for enjoying music without needing an internet connection.
Photo Credit: Pexels
With Premium, users benefit from high-quality music streaming. The service allows users to play songs in any order and organise their playlists.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Premium accounts enable real-time music sharing with friends. Users can enjoy and discuss music together, enhancing the listening experience.
Photo Credit: Pexels
After the promotion ends, Spotify Premium will cost Rs. 119 per month. The discount applies only to new Individual accounts.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Spotify offers several other Premium plans. The Mini Plan is mobile-only and costs Rs. 59 for one week, offering offline access to up to 30 songs.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The Premium Family Plan is priced at Rs. 179 per month. It provides up to six Premium accounts and includes controls for explicit content.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The Premium Duo Plan costs Rs. 149 per month and offers Premium benefits to two accounts. The Student Plan is available for span class='webrupee'₹/span59 per month with verification.
Check related web stories:
Spotify to introduce in-app merchandise hub; Check what this new feature will offer
Top Indian Music Videos on YouTube; Srivalli, Pasoori, Kacha Badam to Nathuniya
iPhone 14 at just Rs. 7499 in Flipkart sale, but there’s a catch
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Get up to 27% off on top iPhone13, iPhone 14, iPhone 15 and more- Check iPhone deals
View more