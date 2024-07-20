Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Get up to 27% off on top iPhone13, iPhone 14, iPhone 15 and more- Check iPhone deals
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 20, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 13, iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and more iPhone models are available at huge discounts during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The most available Amazon Prime Day Sale is finally live on the website with several electronic products available at discounts.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Smartphones across all brands are also available at very low prices, however, the Apple iPhone model has received a significant price drop.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Check out the deals and discounts available on top iPhone models during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 13: The iPhone 13 originally retails for Rs.59900 for a 128GB storage variant. However, during Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.47799 including bank offers.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15: The latest iPhone model is also available at an 11 percent discount and buyers can grab iPhone 15 at just Rs.63900 including offers.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 Plus: The iPhone 15 Plus is available at a 9 percent discount and buyers can get the smartphone at just Rs.74499 (including bank offers) during the Amazon sale.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 14: This iPhone model is priced at Rs.79900 for the 128GB variant. But during the Prime Day sale, you can get it for just Rs.57790 including other offers.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 14 Plus: Lastly, the iPhone 14 Plus is also available at a huge discount and buyers get it at a discounted price of Rs.57999 during the Prime Day Sale.
Buy here
Check related web stories:
iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max design and colour options tipped
iPhone 15 price drops by 18% on Flipkart: Check out latest bank and exchange offers
iPhone 15 Pro, Apple AirPods worth over Rs. 6000000 seized at airport
iPhone 16 Pro launching in September: Know if it's a worthy upgrade
View more