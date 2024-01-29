Timepage app: Know how this smart calendar app helps to schedule easily and effectively
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 29, 2024
Looking for a smart and intuitive calendar app? Know how the Timepage app helps users manage time and tasks effectively.
Timepage app is a smart calendar app that organizes your day with tasks, events, maps, and even weather! Yes, you read that right! It includes a shortcut to getting weather information right in your Timeline, just tap and hold.
It enables users to schedule events and manage a to-do list which will help them stay on track and it will keep them organized.
It has an attractive user interface enabling users to customize their day, date, layout mode and display options.
The Timepage app comes with a smart alert feature which notifies users of rain alerts, daily briefings, meeting follow-ups, leaving times, etc.
The calendar app can be easily integrated with other tools such as iCloud, Google Calendar, and Exchange.
The Timepage app is mainly designed for iOS users therefore, the app will only work on iPhones, iPads, and Apple watches.
This app encourages time management with its attractive interface and unique features.
Note that Timepage is a subscription-based app, therefore, you will have to take the monthly plan to benefit from its features.
Before taking the subscription, the app provides a 7-day free trial for users to see how the app functions.