Timepage app: Know how this smart calendar app helps to schedule easily and effectively 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 29, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Looking for a smart and intuitive calendar app? Know how the Timepage app helps users manage time and tasks effectively.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Timepage app is a smart calendar app that organizes your day with tasks, events, maps, and even weather! Yes, you read that right! It includes a shortcut to getting weather information right in your Timeline, just tap and hold.

Photo Credit: Pexels

It enables users to schedule events and manage a to-do list which will help them stay on track and it will keep them organized. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

It has an attractive user interface enabling users to customize their day, date, layout mode and display options.

Photo Credit: Pexels

The Timepage app comes with a smart alert feature which notifies users of rain alerts, daily briefings, meeting follow-ups, leaving times, etc.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The calendar app can be easily integrated with other tools such as iCloud, Google Calendar, and Exchange.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Timepage app is mainly designed for iOS users therefore, the app will only work on iPhones, iPads, and Apple watches.

Photo Credit: Pexels

This app encourages time management with its attractive interface and unique features.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Note that Timepage is a subscription-based app, therefore, you will have to take the monthly plan to benefit from its features.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Before taking the subscription, the app provides a 7-day free trial for users to see how the app functions. 

Check related web stories:
Everhour app: How this time tracking app helps improve productivity
AI aid: Instant summaries, from meetings and more - how Fireflies.ai app will boost productivity
Boost your productivity with AI: Know how ReclaimAI app can help to always stay ahead of tasks
Want to improve productivity? Know how Google Tasks app can help
View more