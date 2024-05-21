Top 10 most common 4-digit PINs for locking smartphones that you must avoid
May 21, 2024
In the ongoing battle against scams and cyber threats affecting millions annually, a recent cybersecurity study has highlighted a concerning trend.
‘1234’ remains a popular security PIN across various platforms, including Chip and PIN cards and phone passcodes.
A report by Information is Beautiful analysed a leaked database and found that many individuals continue to use easily guessable PIN numbers to secure their sensitive information.
The study revealed that ‘1234’ is still the most common PIN, representing nearly 11 percent of the examined entries.
Other commonly used PINs include ‘1111’, ‘0000’, ‘1212’, and ‘7777’. The analysis provides insight into both the most and least frequently used four-digit PINs exposed in data breaches.
The study also discovered that out of the 3.4 million PINs reviewed, many users relied on simple patterns for their security codes, underscoring the need for better PIN selection practices.
Most Common 4-Digit PINs: 1234, 1111, 0000, 1212, 7777, 1004, 2000, 4444, 2222, 6969
Least Common 4-Digit PINs: 8557, 8438, 9539, 7063, 6827, 0859, 6793, 0738, 6835, 8093
