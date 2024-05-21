Top 5 spectacular images of celestial wonders captured on Hubble Space Telescope shared by NASA
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 21, 2024

Explore the cosmos through the lens of the Hubble Space Telescope as NASA shares top 5 images of celestial wonders. From galaxies to auroras, each image reveals captivating insights into our universe.

The Hubble Space Telescope employs spectroscopy, breaking light into parts to study objects' characteristics. STIS and COS instruments provide detailed data, like outflowing gas and chemical signatures from galaxies such as Markarian 817 and eruptions like Eta Carinae.

NGC 4753, a lenticular galaxy, offers a stunning edge-on view through Hubble's lens. Situated 60 million light-years away, its intricate dust structures hint at a past merger with another galaxy, approximately 1.3 billion years ago. The galaxy exhibits a bright-white core and distinctive dust lanes around its nucleus.

Comparing Hubble and Webb's images of the Pillars of Creation showcases differences in colour and transparency. Hubble's visible-light view highlights darker pillars against a colourful backdrop, while Webb's near-infrared image offers a rusty-red perspective with speckled stars.

A mesmerising coronal aurora fills the sky, framed by silhouetted trees. Electric green and watermelon pink streaks dance across the night, obscuring faint stars. This captivating phenomenon captivates viewers with its vibrant display.

HP Tau, a young star 550 light-years away, shines in a three-star system. It's in the early stages of star formation, less than 10 million years old. Surrounded by a hazy blue nebula, HP Tau stands out within the cosmic backdrop of bright stars and galaxies.

These Hubble Space Telescope's breathtaking images reveal the intricate beauty and scientific wonders of our vast and mysterious universe.