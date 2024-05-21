7 AI PCs with Microsoft Copilot+ powered by Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus from Asus, Acer, HP and more
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 21, 2024
Photo Credit: Acer
Acer Swift 14 AI: Acer introduces the Swift 14 AI, a new laptop offering AI experiences for everyday tasks. With Snapdragon X Series platforms and Copilot+ capabilities in Windows 11, it elevates productivity and creativity.
Photo Credit: Acer
The Swift 14 AI features Acer PurifiedView 2.0 and Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 for enhanced visuals and voice control. It boasts a 2.5K touchscreen display option for immersive visuals and a unique Copilot+ PC-exclusive design.
Photo Credit: ASUS
ASUS Vivobook S 15: ASUS integrates Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus into the Vivobook S 15, delivering unprecedented AI power and efficiency. With 45 NPU TOPS and ASUS IceCool Thermal technology, it offers lightning-fast on-device AI processing.
Photo Credit: ASUS
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Features: The Vivobook S 15 offers more than 18 hours of productivity, a 15.6-inch 3K 120 Hz OLED display, and a slim form factor with a full set of I/O ports, making it versatile for on-the-go use.
Photo Credit: Dell
Dell's New AI-Powered Laptops: Dell unveils five new laptops powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus. The XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus, Inspiron 14, Latitude 7455, and Latitude 5455 offer exceptional speed, AI performance, and long battery life.
Photo Credit: HP
HP's Next-Gen AI PCs: HP's OmniBook X AI PC and EliteBook Ultra AI PC are engineered around Snapdragon X Elite for powerful AI processing. With up to 26 hours of battery life and AI optimization, they offer productivity and security features for commercial customers.
Photo Credit: Lenevo
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: Lenovo introduces the Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, its first AI PCs powered by Snapdragon X Elite. These laptops offer top performance per watt, fast NPU-based AI processing, and innovative features for consumer and business users.
Photo Credit: Microsoft
Microsoft's Surface Laptop and Surface Pro: Microsoft unveils the fastest, most intelligent Surface Laptop and Surface Pro. Powered by Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus, they offer incredible performance, long battery life, and new AI experiences like AI-enhanced cameras and haptic touchpads.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 Edge is equipped with hybrid AI integrations and powered by Snapdragon X Elite. With Dynamic AMOLED 2X display options, it enhances creativity and productivity, offering intuitive capabilities and simple language prompts.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Features: The Galaxy Book 4 Edge brings beloved Galaxy AI features to the PC, including Circle to Search with Google, Live Translate, and Chat Assist. It offers a personalised, powerful AI computing experience for users.