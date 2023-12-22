Top 10 Telegram features rolled out in 2023 that you really must try now
Published Dec 22, 2023
Instant messaging app Telegram, which boasts over 800 million monthly active users, has unveiled several features during 2023 to enhance the user experience. Check out these top 10 Telegram features that are user-centric and you will find them useful and enjoyable.
Translating Entire Chats: Premium users can now translate entire chats, groups and channels in real-time by tapping the Translate bar at the top.
Power Saving Mode: Telegram's animations and lightweight effects are optimized now to make any phone feel powerful, but can be disabled to extend battery life and improve performance on older devices.
Shareable Chat Folders: Users can now share chat folders through links, making it easier for them to join multiple work groups where users can create folders with any chats, bots, groups, and channels in it, by giving it any name - and then share it using the ‘Shareable Folders’ feature.
Story Feature: Post stories that can be seen by the audience of users' choice. The stories are appearing on the top of the screen, right above the global chat search. They allow users to share photos, videos, and text that disappear after 6, 12, 24 or 48 hours.
Reaction Stickers and Music in Stories: Both users and channels can add reaction stickers to their stories – letting viewers respond with even more emojis in just one tap.
Reply Revolution: "Replies 2.0," allows users to quote specific parts of messages for precision in their responses. A simple tap and drag gesture makes quoting messages effortless and visually engaging, focusing on the exact location in the original message with a beautiful animation.
Reply, Forwarding, and Link Settings: With the introduction of new tabs in the menu, Telegram made it simpler for users to access settings when replying, forwarding messages, including links in responses, or managing all three together.
Free Telegram Premium: With this feature, millions of users can now participate in giveaways and receive prizes, including coveted Telegram Premium subscriptions. Winners of the giveaways receive gift codes as public verification of their victory.
Video Messages on Stories: Add a video message to stories to supply commentary or simply make a face. These messages can be resized, moved around the screen, and placed along the time axis, providing limitless creative possibilities for users to express themselves
Thanos Snap Effects on iOS: Auto-deleted messages on iOS, feature an animation upon reaching the expiration timer, adding a touch of excitement to user interactions.