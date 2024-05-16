Top 10 villains of GTA games: Big Smoke, Lance Vance and more
Published May 16, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Jimmy Pegorino: Meet Jimmy Pegorino, the mafioso boss from Liberty City. Despised by his peers and plagued by paranoia, his fate is sealed by his own mistrust.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Dimitri Rascalov: Unveiling the treacherous Dimitri Rascalov. His initial charm masks a heart of betrayal, making him a formidable adversary in GTA 4.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Ray Bulgarin: Enter Ray Bulgarin, the former wrestler turned human trafficker. His insatiable desires lead to a fiery clash with protagonist Luis Lopez.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Sonny Forelli: Sonny Forelli: greedy, manipulative, and the main antagonist of Vice City. Join Tommy Vercetti as he takes on this vile mobster.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Devin Weston: Meet Devin Weston, the billionaire businessman with a penchant for manipulation. His arrogance makes him a hated figure in GTA 5.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Darko Brevic: Delve into the tragic tale of Darko Brevic, a broken man consumed by betrayal and regret in GTA 4.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Lance Vance: Lance Vance: stylish, charismatic, and ultimately a traitor. Witness his downfall as he turns on Tommy Vercetti in Vice City.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Big Smoke: Prepare for a shocking betrayal by Big Smoke in San Andreas. His greed knows no bounds as he turns on his friends and family.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Steve Haines: Meet Steve Haines, the corrupt FIB agent with a grip on the protagonists. His thirst for power knows no bounds in GTA 5.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Officer Tenpenny: Unveiling the ultimate villain: Officer Tenpenny. Corrupt to the core, he profits from the chaos of gang violence in San Andreas.
