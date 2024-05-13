GTA 5: Top 8 story missions you can’t miss to get the best experience from the game
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 13, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Third Way: Franklin, Michael, and Trevor team up to take down their adversaries in a thrilling shoot-out, offering players a satisfying conclusion to GTA 5.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Big Score: Franklin, Michael, and Trevor execute a daring heist at the Union Depository, offering players both stealthy and high-action options.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Paleto Score: Michael, Franklin, and Trevor attempt to rob a bank in Paleto Bay, facing off against cops and military forces in one of the game's most intense missions.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Merryweather Heist: Trevor leads the crew in stealing government cargo from Merryweather, offering players two different scenarios to choose from.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Derailed: Trevor hijacks a train to steal valuable cargo, leading to an epic train crash and intense gunfight with Merryweather.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Bureau Raid: Michael and Franklin assault the FIB building to steal incriminating files, with two options for players to choose from.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Meltdown: Michael races to save his family after receiving a hint from Devin, leading to a tense showdown in Vinewood.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Jewel Store Job: Franklin and Michael execute a jewellery store heist, offering players multiple approaches and a taste of the game's heist mechanics.
Check related web stories:
GTA 5 Story mode: Top 5 customizable cars for for thrilling modifications in Los Santos
10 things removed from GTA 5: Vehicle Delivery Mechanic, Random Supply Drop and more
GTA 5 fans rejoice: Claim two free games and cars, including LA Noire, with GTA Plus subscription offer
Top 5 GTA 5 mods to try out in 2024: Transform your gameplay with exciting enhancements!
View more