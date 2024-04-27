Top 5 Android games with high-quality graphics: Genshin Impact, Alien Isolation and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Published Apr 27, 2024
Published Apr 27, 2024
When it comes to Android gaming, there are lots of games that boast high-quality graphics.
But you need to spend time searching for quality Android games in the never-ending list in the Google Play store. Amidst a sea of options, finding the right game can be daunting.
However, we’ve made it easier for you. Check out the top 5 Android games with high-quality graphics including Genshin Impact, Alien Isolation and more.
1. Genshin Impact - It stands out as an action-packed RPG set in a vast world where players can team up in real time for quests, engaging in combat.
2. Alien Isolation - It immerses players in a terrifying survival horror experience set within the legendary 'Alien' universe with dark, gritty graphics.
3. Call of Duty Warzone Mobile - Activision's latest mobile offering brings the acclaimed PC experience to smartphones with battle royale mode and classic multiplayer options.
4. Rally Horizon - With a broad selection of automobiles and challenging weather conditions, the game provides a dynamic racing experience.
5. CarX Street - It sets the bar high for open-world racing on mobiles. Featuring realistic environments and detailed car models, it offers an immersive racing experience.
