Top 5 Android games with high-quality graphics: Genshin Impact, Alien Isolation and more

When it comes to Android gaming, there are lots of games that boast high-quality graphics.

But you need to spend time searching for quality Android games in the never-ending list in the Google Play store. Amidst a sea of options, finding the right game can be daunting.

However, we’ve made it easier for you. Check out the top 5 Android games with high-quality graphics including Genshin Impact, Alien Isolation and more.

1. Genshin Impact - It stands out as an action-packed RPG set in a vast world where players can team up in real time for quests, engaging in combat.

2. Alien Isolation - It immerses players in a terrifying survival horror experience set within the legendary 'Alien' universe with dark, gritty graphics.

3. Call of Duty Warzone Mobile - Activision's latest mobile offering brings the acclaimed PC experience to smartphones with battle royale mode and classic multiplayer options.

4. Rally Horizon - With a broad selection of automobiles and challenging weather conditions, the game provides a dynamic racing experience.

5. CarX Street - It sets the bar high for open-world racing on mobiles. Featuring realistic environments and detailed car models, it offers an immersive racing experience.

