Top 5 PS5 games every gamer must have in their library
Published Apr 17, 2024
Once considered just for kids, gaming has now become a hobby enjoyed by many around the world.
The video game world enables one to escape the tension and sorrows of life and be whatever they want in a fantasy world.
The Sony PS5 represents a quantum leap in console gaming, combining cutting-edge hardware with innovative features to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience.
So, if you’re the proud owner of the new Sony PS5 Slim, then check out the top 5 PS5 games every gamer must have in their library.
1. God of War Ragnarok - Players will experience the epic conclusion to Kratos's Norse saga as father and son take on gods and monsters from across the Nine Realms
2. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - Both Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test against the powerful symbiote, testing their strength both inside and outside the mask.
3. Gran Turismo 7 - Gran Turismo 7 lets you live out your automotive dreams behind the wheel of hundreds of meticulously detailed vehicles, from muscle cars to Formula One racers.
4. Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut - It transports you to 13th-century feudal Japan where you become Jin Sakai, a samurai tasked with defending Tsushima from the Mongol invasion.
5. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - it includes all the action from two popular Uncharted games - Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.
