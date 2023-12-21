Love mobile gaming? Play these top 5 Netflix games for free - GTA, Asphalt Xtreme, more
Published Dec 21, 2023
If you are into mobile gaming, then you must check out the list of top 5 Netflix games that you can play for free! It includes GTA, Asphalt Xtreme, and more.
The video streaming platform Netflix introduced a new mobile gaming section in the app to invite players to access top gaming titles for free.
Netflix has a wide range of games available in the app which players with Netflix subscriptions can access for free.
Most recently, Netflix has increased its selection of games and added famous gaming titles to its library to attract streamers and gamers.
If you are into mobile gaming and have yet to explore the gaming side of Netflix, then what are you waiting for? Visit Netflix’s gaming library and explore the wide range of games available.
Also, to help you with what to play, we have curated a list of the top 5 best Netflix games, tap to check them out.
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: Now you can play three original titles of GTA on your mobile phone.
Asphalt Xtreme: If you like racing games, then this game will be thrilling for you as it includes a variety of cars, maps, and seasons.
Moonlighter: It is an action RPG game in which a shopkeeper explores dungeons, fights monsters and solves mysteries at night.
Reigns: Three Kingdoms: It's a war game where with levels you can get new characters and build an army of your own.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge: With this game, you get the chance to play Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo, the four famous turtles of the series.
