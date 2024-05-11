Top 5 NASA ‘Picture of the Month’ captured by James Webb Space Telescope
Check out these breathtaking ‘picture of the month’ images captured by the $10 billion NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
The James Webb Space Telescope was developed by NASA in partnership with ESA and CSA to study the history of our Universe.
The space telescope was launched on December 25, 2021, with upgraded equipment, technology, and capabilities than the Hubble Space telescope.
Unlike Hubble, the Webb telescope orbits the Sun from the second Lagrange point which is 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth.
Check out the top 5 “Picture of the Month” images by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Globular cluster, May 2024: This image showcases the star cluster, NGC 6440 located around 28000 light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy I Zwicky 18, March 2024: This galaxy was first spotted by Swiss astronomer Fritz Zwicky in the 1930’s. It is located 59 million light-years away from Earth
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 1559, February 2024: James Webb Space Telescope captured this image of the spiral galaxy, located 35 million light-years away from the Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Nebula N79, January 2024: This nebula is found in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a satellite galaxy of our Milky Way.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy cluster SDSS J1226+2152, December 2024: This image showcases a rear gravitational lensing phenomenon.
