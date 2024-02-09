Top 5 weekend OTT watchlist for you: Aarya Season 3 Part 2 to Captain Miller, Know what to watch

Top 5 weekend OTT watchlist: Check out our OTT watchlist for the weekend to make your days full of fun and drama.

Aarya Season 3 Part 2: Sushmita Sen is back with another part of Aarya Season 3 to unveil the mystery left unseen in Part 1.

Now, the Aarya Season 3 Part 2 will be released on Disney+Hotstar today, February 9, 2024.

Bhakshak: It's a new crime-thriller film starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The film revolves around a journalist who investigates disturbing instances of abuse.

Bhakshak will be available on the OTT platform, Netflix from February 9, 2024. 

Guntur Kaaram: It's a Telugu action drama film starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role of Ramana. Now the film is ready to make its OTT debut.  

Guntur Kaaram will be available on Netflix from today, which is February 9, 2024.

Captain Miller: It is a Tamil action-adventure film starring Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, and more. Watch this film to experience full drama this weekend.

Captain Miller is releasing on Amazon Prime Video today,  February 9, 2024.

Lantrani: It is a story of how villagers and the measures they take for survival. It features  Johnny Lever, Jitendra Kumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and more.

Lantrani is available on Zee5. It comes with three short films so you can easily binge-watch this weekend. 

