Top 5 weekend OTT watchlist for you: Aarya Season 3 Part 2 to Captain Miller, Know what to watch

Top 5 weekend OTT watchlist: Check out our OTT watchlist for the weekend to make your days full of fun and drama.
Photo Credit: Hotstar/YouTube
Aarya Season 3 Part 2: Sushmita Sen is back with another part of Aarya Season 3 to unveil the mystery left unseen in Part 1.
Photo Credit: Hotstar/YouTube
Now, the Aarya Season 3 Part 2 will be released on Disney+Hotstar today, February 9, 2024.
Photo Credit: Netflix/ YouTube
Bhakshak: It's a new crime-thriller film starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The film revolves around a journalist who investigates disturbing instances of abuse.
Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube
Bhakshak will be available on the OTT platform, Netflix from February 9, 2024.
Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube
Guntur Kaaram: It's a Telugu action drama film starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role of Ramana. Now the film is ready to make its OTT debut.
Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube
Guntur Kaaram will be available on Netflix from today, which is February 9, 2024.
Photo Credit: Saregama Telugu
Captain Miller: It is a Tamil action-adventure film starring Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, and more. Watch this film to experience full drama this weekend.
Photo Credit: Saregama Telugu
Captain Miller is releasing on Amazon Prime Video today, February 9, 2024.
Photo Credit: ZEE5
Lantrani: It is a story of how villagers and the measures they take for survival. It features Johnny Lever, Jitendra Kumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and more.
Photo Credit: ZEE5
Lantrani is available on Zee5. It comes with three short films so you can easily binge-watch this weekend.
