Guntur Kaaram OTT release: When and where to watch Mahesh Babu action film online

Guntur Kaaram OTT release: Missed this Mahesh Babu’s action film in theatres? Guntur Kaaram is finally ready to release on the OTT platform. Know When and where to watch online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 08 2024, 14:37 IST
Guntur Kaaram
Guntur Kaaram OTT release: Know when and where to watch Mahesh Babu’s film online. (Netflix India)
Guntur Kaaram
Guntur Kaaram OTT release: Know when and where to watch Mahesh Babu’s film online. (Netflix India)

Guntur Kaaram OTT release: Are you someone who likes action-packed dramas? Then we have great news for you. Mahesh Babu's latest Telugu film, Guntur Kaaram is finally going to debut on an OTT platform. Guntur Kaaram OTT release date is already out and fans are extremely excited to watch Mahesh Babu, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sreeleela, and others in the film. The film is packed with emotion, drama, and full of action which will keep you glued to your device. As Guntur Kaaram is going to make its digital debut, know more about the film, its plot, cast and others.

Guntur Kaaram OTT release: Plot, Cast, and more

Guntur Kaaram is the latest Telugu film directed by Trivikram Srinivas. It is an action drama movie which revolves around Ramana, acted by Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Murli Sharma, Rao Ramesh, and others in the supporting roles. The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and S. Radha Krishna.

Guntur Kaaram made its first appearance in theatres on January 12, 2024. The film received mixed reviews, however, people were extremely impressed with the drama and acting. Now, Guntur Kaaram is set to make its OTT debut and fans can watch Mahesh Babu's work from the comfort of their homes. Know when and where you can watch Guntur Kaaram online.

Guntur Kaaram OTT release

Guntur Kaaram will be making its OTT debut on February 9, 2024 on Netflix. You can stream the film online on multiple devices such as smart TVs, smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Just download the Netflix app and create your own account to start streaming. Netflix announced by sharing the poster of the film from their official Instagram account. The post said, “ It is about to get very hot in here because Rowdy Ramana is here and he is on fire. Guntur Kaaram, coming to Netflix on 9 February in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.”

Note that to stream Guntur Kaaram on Netflix, viewers will have to opt for their monthly subscription plan which starts from Rs.199.

First Published Date: 08 Feb, 14:37 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets