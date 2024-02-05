 Bhakshak OTT release: When, where to watch Bhumi Pednekar’s crime thriller film online | How-to
By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 05 2024, 16:22 IST
Bhakshak will be released on OTT platforms soon. Check details. (YouTube)
2023 was the year of thriller films in the Indian Cinema. Films such as Agent, Jawan, and Jailer all earned big numbers at the box office, proving to be massive hits among fans and critics alike. Now that 2024 is finally here, more thriller films are coming out, the latest of which is Bhakshak. After starring in multiple films last year, Bhumi Pednekar is marking her new year with this film. So, if you wish to watch Bhakshak from the comfort of your home, know when and where to watch this crime thriller film online.

Bhakshak OTT release: Plot, Cast, and more

Bhakshak is an upcoming Hindi-language crime thriller film that revolves around the story of an undaunted journalist who launches an investigation into the cases of crimes being committed at a shelter for young girls. Despite facing a series of threats, she stays determined to bring the truth out. What follows next is a captivating tale that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Bhakshak stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar and Aditya Srivastava in notable roles. The film is directed by  Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

The trailer of Bhakshak was released on YouTube on January 31, and in such a short span of time, it has amassed 15 million views and 40,000 likes.

Bhakshak OTT release: When, where to watch online

Bhakshak will premiere on Netflix on February 9. Announcing the film's impending release, the official Instagram account of Netflix India posted, “The story of one journalist who would stop at nothing to uncover the truth. #Bhakshak a film inspired by true events coming on 9th February, only on Netflix.”

So, if you wish to watch Bhakshak from the comfort of your home, then you can do so starting February 9 on Netflix.

First Published Date: 05 Feb, 16:22 IST
