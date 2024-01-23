Icon

5 best AI apps for iPhone: From Perplexity, ChatGPT to Otter, simplify your work load

AI apps can help achieve tasks such as taking notes, creating content, drafting emails, and even editing photos. Check out the 5 best AI apps for iPhone among the likes of Perplexity, ChatGPT, and Otter.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 23 2024, 14:47 IST
Icon
This iPhone photo editing app is something that you simply must have - check Photon app
ChatGPT
1/5 An iPhone without a powerful photo editing app is definitely a problem that should be quickly rectified! So, meet the Photon app. It is a manual shooting app which enables users to adjust the iPhone camera setting before clicking a high quality picture. The app comes with various tools and photography techniques through which iPhone users can explore their camera skills. (Photon app)
ChatGPT
2/5 Through the Photon app, iPhone users can directly set their camera to adjust focus, exposure, shutter setting, ISO, and more. With manual settings, the app also enables users to make Raw shooting which gives users the advantage of having full control over how photos are saved such as JPEG, HEIC, True RAW, ProRAW, etc. (Photon app)
ChatGPT
3/5 The Photon app features advanced shooting tools such as clipping indicators, focus peaking, focus loupe, histogram, flash, and much more to explore different sides of photography. It provides a season preview through which users can review shots, and keep the best pictures to share. (Photon app)
ChatGPT
4/5 To use this iPhone photo editing app’s capabilities to the full, users will have to go to the app’s settings and turn the toggle on to get started.  Next, tap 'Capture' and activate the 'Use External Storage' option. Once your external drive is connected, you can commence capturing photos. (Photon app)
ChatGPT
5/5 The Photon app is a subscription-based app, however, you can download it from the App Store for free, To utilize all its features and benefits, users will have to opt for the monthly subscription plan. The monthly version of the app is priced at $3.99 per month and $19.99 per year. (Photon app)
ChatGPT
icon View all Images
ChatGPT is one of the most popular AI apps for iPhone. Check others. (Pixabay)

5 best apps for iPhone: Artificial intelligence (AI) applications have become extremely popular in the last few years, courtesy of advancements in AI. These AI apps offer more functionality with smart features, enabling users to get their work done more efficiently while keeping the quality high. Consequently, most people would prefer AI-based apps over non-AI apps. If you're an iPhone owner, then the Apple App Store has loads of AI-powered apps that you can benefit from. These AI apps can help achieve tasks such as taking notes, creating content, drafting emails, and even editing photos. Check out the 5 best AI apps for iPhone among the likes of Perplexity, ChatGPT, and Otter.

1. Peplexity

Perplexity integrates web indexes with AI models for a seamless user experience. Unlike traditional search engines, Perplexity AI offers a chatbot-like interface that allows users to ask questions in natural language. It leverages OpenAI's GPT-3.5 to provide answers to all user queries in its free version. Perplexity enhances the search experience by allowing users to explore details through relevant sources and citations. Emphasizing accuracy and transparency, the startup aims to replace the tedious process of information retrieval with a more efficient way, promoting accelerated learning and research. It differentiates itself from Google and Microsoft by not displaying links and ads in its results, providing a unique proposition in the competitive landscape.

2. Chatsonic

ChatSonic is a conversational AI chatbot that takes advantage of the limitations of ChatGPT. Unlike OpenAI's generative AI model, ChatSonic can come up with up-to-date information with the “Include Latest Google Data” option. Technologies such as GPT-4, Stable diffusion, DALL-E, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Machine Learning (ML) are incorporated in ChatSonic which allows the AI chatbot to accept prompts and generate responses. Users can also choose the type of personality, enable memory, and more, to make it sound like a real person!

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

3. Otter

Otter is an AI-powered voice-to-text transcription tool that helps users transform spoken words into text that is easy to read and understand. The productivity app features include processing audio through an AI algorithm to generate text. The otter.ai app can be used in various ways such as through the mobile app version, users can record the meeting and upload the audio or video to the app which can later be transcribed into text. It also features an Otter Bot which can join the video meeting with you and can automatically transcribe spoken words. Using the Otter Bot, users can record audio, write notes, capture action items, and generate summaries.

4. Remini

Although Remini has been around for some time now, the app gained traction when it added AI features last year. It is a photo editing app that specializes in photo-enhancing capabilities. Things changed for the platform after it added a generative AI feature in 2022, that can be used to create professional-looking headshots that you can use in your CV, portfolios, or even LinkedIn. And all you have to do is to upload a selfie. It also allows you to enhance old, blurry or scratched photos, harnessing the power of AI. It turns standard photos into HD, making them share-worthy.

5. ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a generative AI model based on the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture which feeds the program with a large amount of text data to help the AI learn the nuances of human language. You can ask ChatGPT any question and it will find an answer which will be curated to the specifics of your query. The ChatGPT app enables users to engage with the generative AI-based chatbot on their iPhones. It also supports voice input through OpenAI's speech recognition system, Whisper, and provides ChatGPT Plus users with access to advanced features through GPT-4.

Also read other top stories today:

Worried AI will take your job? AI can't replace the majority of jobs right now in cost-effective ways, says a study that sought to address fears about AI replacing humans in a swath of industries. Know what it really means here.

Towards A Safer AI! No technology since nuclear fission will shape our collective future quite like artificial intelligence, so it's paramount AI systems are safe, secure, trustworthy and socially responsible. Dive in here.

Did AI Really Supercharge Microsoft? Was there a revolution? AI functionality, even really good AI functionality, is no silver bullet that can turn around an ailing product. Check out the reality here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jan, 14:46 IST
Home Mobile News 5 best AI apps for iPhone: From Perplexity, ChatGPT to Otter, simplify your work load
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
best gaming console
Gamer? Sony, ASUS to Nintendo, pick the best gaming console from this top 5 list on Amazon
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai Motorsport revs up gaming community with hilarious GTA 6 trailer recreation - check out Grand Test Auto XXIV
Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon