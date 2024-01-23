5 best AI apps for iPhone: From Perplexity, ChatGPT to Otter, simplify your work load

5 best apps for iPhone: Artificial intelligence (AI) applications have become extremely popular in the last few years, courtesy of advancements in AI. These AI apps offer more functionality with smart features, enabling users to get their work done more efficiently while keeping the quality high. Consequently, most people would prefer AI-based apps over non-AI apps. If you're an iPhone owner, then the Apple App Store has loads of AI-powered apps that you can benefit from. These AI apps can help achieve tasks such as taking notes, creating content, drafting emails, and even editing photos. Check out the 5 best AI apps for iPhone among the likes of Perplexity, ChatGPT, and Otter.

1. Peplexity

Perplexity integrates web indexes with AI models for a seamless user experience. Unlike traditional search engines, Perplexity AI offers a chatbot-like interface that allows users to ask questions in natural language. It leverages OpenAI's GPT-3.5 to provide answers to all user queries in its free version. Perplexity enhances the search experience by allowing users to explore details through relevant sources and citations. Emphasizing accuracy and transparency, the startup aims to replace the tedious process of information retrieval with a more efficient way, promoting accelerated learning and research. It differentiates itself from Google and Microsoft by not displaying links and ads in its results, providing a unique proposition in the competitive landscape.

2. Chatsonic

ChatSonic is a conversational AI chatbot that takes advantage of the limitations of ChatGPT. Unlike OpenAI's generative AI model, ChatSonic can come up with up-to-date information with the “Include Latest Google Data” option. Technologies such as GPT-4, Stable diffusion, DALL-E, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Machine Learning (ML) are incorporated in ChatSonic which allows the AI chatbot to accept prompts and generate responses. Users can also choose the type of personality, enable memory, and more, to make it sound like a real person!

3. Otter

Otter is an AI-powered voice-to-text transcription tool that helps users transform spoken words into text that is easy to read and understand. The productivity app features include processing audio through an AI algorithm to generate text. The otter.ai app can be used in various ways such as through the mobile app version, users can record the meeting and upload the audio or video to the app which can later be transcribed into text. It also features an Otter Bot which can join the video meeting with you and can automatically transcribe spoken words. Using the Otter Bot, users can record audio, write notes, capture action items, and generate summaries.

4. Remini

Although Remini has been around for some time now, the app gained traction when it added AI features last year. It is a photo editing app that specializes in photo-enhancing capabilities. Things changed for the platform after it added a generative AI feature in 2022, that can be used to create professional-looking headshots that you can use in your CV, portfolios, or even LinkedIn. And all you have to do is to upload a selfie. It also allows you to enhance old, blurry or scratched photos, harnessing the power of AI. It turns standard photos into HD, making them share-worthy.

5. ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a generative AI model based on the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture which feeds the program with a large amount of text data to help the AI learn the nuances of human language. You can ask ChatGPT any question and it will find an answer which will be curated to the specifics of your query. The ChatGPT app enables users to engage with the generative AI-based chatbot on their iPhones. It also supports voice input through OpenAI's speech recognition system, Whisper, and provides ChatGPT Plus users with access to advanced features through GPT-4.

