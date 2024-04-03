Motorola Edge 50 Pro launched in India: Check specs, features, price, more
Motorola Edge 50 Pro unveiled in India with a new silicon leather finish. Check out what the new smartphones have in store for buyers.
The Motorola Edge 50 Pro was finally announced today in India with a new design, exciting camera specs, AI features, and more.
The Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a 6.7-inch pOLED 3D curved display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits peak brightness.
The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup which claims to feature the world’s first AI-powered ProGrade camera.
The camera consists of a 50MP AI-powered main sensor and a 50MP selfie camera.
For performance, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor.
The smartphone is backed by a 4500mAh battery and supports 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging
The Motorola Edge 50 Pro was announced with three colour options: Lavender Purple, Pearl White and Black Eclipse.
The smartphone also supports AI features which allow users to generate AI-based wallpapers. The features can also be seen in the camera for adaptive video stabilization and others.
The Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs.31999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB variant.
