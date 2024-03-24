Top 6 weekend South movies OTT watchlist: Operation Valentine, Lal Salam, Sundaram Master and more
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Mar 24, 2024
Photo Credit: Prime Video
Operation Valentine: 'Operation Valentine' hit Prime Video on March 21, 2024, just three weeks post its theatrical release. Varun Tej plays an Indian Air Force officer in this intense drama that delves into the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, it marks Varun Tej's Bollywood debut.
Photo Credit: Youtube
Lal Salaam: Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, 'Lal Salaam' features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead. With Rajinikanth in an extended cameo, this sports drama promises an engaging watch. A talented ensemble cast adds depth to the narrative.
Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Abraham Ozler: Streaming on Disney+Hotstar, "Abraham Ozler" is a Malayalam thriller starring Jayaram and Mammootty. Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the film follows ACP Abraham Ozler's investigation into a series of chilling murders.
Photo Credit: Prime Video
Marakkuma Nenjam: “Marakkuma Nenjam”, a school comedy romance drama, debuted in theatres on February 2, 2024. Now available on Prime Video, the film, written and directed by Raako Yoagandran, promises laughter and heartwarming moments.
Photo Credit: Etv Win
Sundaram Master: Debutant Kalyan Santhosh directs ‘Sundaram Master,' starring Divya Sripada. Produced by Ravi Teja and Sudheer Kumar Kurra, this film highlights the musical talents of Sricharan Pakala. Catch it now on ETV Win.
Photo Credit: @ahavideoIN
Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana: Finally making its digital debut on Aha on March 22, 'Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana' is a Telugu crime thriller featuring Shiva Kandukuri and Raashi Singh. Directed and written by Purushotham Raaj, it boasts a stellar cast and promises gripping suspense throughout.
Photo Credit: Pexels
With a lineup of compelling South movies and web series now available on popular OTT platforms, this weekend promises endless entertainment for viewers seeking an immersive escape into captivating narratives.