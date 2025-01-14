Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get up to 83% off on top 7 smartwatches from Samsung, OnePlus, Garmin, and more
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has officially begun, offering massive discounts on premium smartwatches. This annual event is a prime opportunity for shoppers to score top deals from leading brands.
Whether you’re upgrading your current smartwatch or investing in one for the first time, now is the best time to shop.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 offers impressive features like a 3nm processor, dual GPS, and durable sapphire glass. With health-monitoring tools like HR, SpO2, BP, and ECG, this smartwatch is perfect for fitness tracking. Grab it at Rs. 29,899 during the sale.
Garmin Venu Sq 2 offers all-day health tracking with heart rate, SpO2, and sleep monitoring. Its AMOLED display provides sharp visuals, while the battery lasts throughout the day. Available now for Rs. 19,000.
The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity offers a 1.91" high-resolution display and Bluetooth phone calling. With 120+ sports modes and 11-day battery life, it’s ideal for both Android and iOS users. Get it for just Rs. 4,999 during the sale.
OnePlus Watch 2R comes with Wear OS 4, Snapdragon W5 chipset, and a 1.43" AMOLED display. The watch supports dual-frequency GPS and 100+ sports modes. Available now for Rs. 14,999, perfect for fitness and style enthusiasts.
The Noise Pulse 2 Max features a 1.85" display with 550 nits brightness for excellent outdoor visibility. It includes Bluetooth calling, 10-day battery life, and over 100 sports modes. Now available for just Rs. 999, offering an 83% discount.