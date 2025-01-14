Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get up to 83% off on top 7 smartwatches from Samsung, OnePlus, Garmin, and more

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 14, 2025
Photo Credit: Pexels

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has officially begun, offering massive discounts on premium smartwatches. This annual event is a prime opportunity for shoppers to score top deals from leading brands. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

Whether you’re upgrading your current smartwatch or investing in one for the first time, now is the best time to shop.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 offers impressive features like a 3nm processor, dual GPS, and durable sapphire glass. With health-monitoring tools like HR, SpO2, BP, and ECG, this smartwatch is perfect for fitness tracking. Grab it at Rs. 29,899 during the sale.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver)

Buy here
Photo Credit: Pexels

Garmin Venu Sq 2 offers all-day health tracking with heart rate, SpO2, and sleep monitoring. Its AMOLED display provides sharp visuals, while the battery lasts throughout the day. Available now for Rs. 19,000.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch

Buy here
Photo Credit: Amazon

The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity offers a 1.91" high-resolution display and Bluetooth phone calling. With 120+ sports modes and 11-day battery life, it’s ideal for both Android and iOS users. Get it for just Rs. 4,999 during the sale.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazfit Bip 5 Unity 46mm Smartwatch

Buy here
Photo Credit: Amazon

OnePlus Watch 2R comes with Wear OS 4, Snapdragon W5 chipset, and a 1.43" AMOLED display. The watch supports dual-frequency GPS and 100+ sports modes. Available now for Rs. 14,999, perfect for fitness and style enthusiasts.

Photo Credit: Amazon

OnePlus Watch 2R

Buy here
Photo Credit: Amazon

Huawei Watch Fit 2 features a 44mm FullView AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling. It offers up to 10-day battery life, SpO2 monitoring, and 5 ATM water resistance. Now available for Rs. 9,007.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Huawei Watch Fit 2 Smartwatch

Buy here
Photo Credit: Amazon

The Noise Pulse 2 Max features a 1.85" display with 550 nits brightness for excellent outdoor visibility. It includes Bluetooth calling, 10-day battery life, and over 100 sports modes. Now available for just Rs. 999, offering an 83% discount.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Noise Pulse 2 Max Smartwatch

Buy here
Photo Credit: Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is powered by a 3nm processor and includes dual GPS, BP & ECG monitoring, and 10 ATM water resistance. Get it for Rs. 51,999, with a 26% discount during the sale.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE)

Buy here
Photo Credit: Pexels

Don’t miss out on these unbeatable deals. Explore the full range of smartwatches from Samsung, Garmin, Noise, OnePlus, and more during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Check related web stories:
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 7 top deals on best TV brands with up to 55% discount
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 8 best deals on gaming monitors and printers with up to 65% discount
Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 40% price drop on 4K TVs
Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Top 5 laptops to buy under 60000 with up to 30% discount
View more