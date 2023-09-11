Top 7 OTT releases on Netflix for students

Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 11, 2023
Photo Credit: Amazon
1. Dream Big: Building Our Future - See how engineers change the world, tackle tough problems, and prepare for future challenges. Perfect for those who dream of becoming engineers one day.
Photo Credit: Netflix
2. The Mind, Explained: Unraveling the Mysteries of Our Minds - This series dives into topics like why we forget things, why we feel anxious, and how meditation affects our bodies. It's like a fascinating tour through your mind.
Photo Credit: Pexels
3. Brain Games: Unraveling the Mystery of Your Brain - By National Geographic, this show will make you question everything you thought you knew about your brain. It's like a puzzle for your mind in every episode, and you'll learn amazing truths about how we see the world.
Photo Credit: Netflix
4. Inside Bill's Mind: Understanding Bill Gates - This series gives you a peek into how the super-rich Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, thinks, acts, and goes after his big goals.
Photo Credit: Netflix
5. Our Planet: Exploring Earth's Wildlife - Learn about the homes and habits of animals on our planet, both on land and in the sea. Get ready for an exciting journey into the animal kingdom.
Photo Credit: Netflix
6. Zion: The Unstoppable Wrestler - Meet Zion, who didn't let being born without legs stop him from achieving his dream of becoming a wrestler. Get inspired by his incredible journey.
Photo Credit: Netflix
7. The White Helmets: Heroes of the Rescue - .Watch how brave people risk their lives to save others. It will make you see life in a whole new way.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Explore these documentaries and expand your horizons with exciting stories and eye-opening insights.