Unmasking Lucia: Ana Esposito emerges as the frontrunner for the mysterious GTA 6 protagonist
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Dec 25, 2023
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The GTA 6 community's quest to unveil the voice behind Lucia, the female protagonist, seems to have reached a conclusion. Fans were captivated by Lucia's character in Rockstar's official trailer, sparking a frenzy of speculation and theories regarding the actress.
nitially, fans believed Alexandra Echavarri to be the elusive Lucia, only to have their hopes dashed when this rumour was officially debunked. The search continued, with enthusiasts eager to identify the enigmatic actress.
Leslie Lluvet also fell under the speculation spotlight, with fans hopeful that she might be the voice behind Lucia. However, Lluvet denied these claims, leaving the GTA community in suspense once again.
The latest focus in the quest for Lucia's identity is on Brazilian actor Ana Esposito. Recently, a comparison video shared on 'X' by a source known as Dyllie showcased similarities in voice and facial features, particularly eyebrows and lips, leading fans to believe Esposito could be the one.
Dyllie's tweet accompanied the video, stating, "So apparently the Actor for Lucia in #Gta6 has been found. I don’t know if I should believe this or not, but she does sound pretty similar to Lucia." This tweet has sparked a new wave of speculation and discussion within the GTA 6 community.
The comparison video not only highlighted vocal similarities but also pointed out visual resemblances, especially in facial features. Fans are intrigued by the alignment between Esposito's facial structure and the character of Lucia in the game.
If the speculation is true, Ana Esposito might embody one of the alleged two playable characters in GTA 6. Fans anticipate that she brings the classic wit and charm characteristic of the GTA franchise to the role of Lucia.
Although Rockstar has not officially confirmed Ana Esposito as Lucia's voice actor, there is an overwhelming amount of evidence supporting this claim. Fans are becoming increasingly convinced that Esposito is the voice behind the much-anticipated character.
The GTA 6 reveal trailer solidified Lucia's status as a major character, offering glimpses into her past, including time spent in prison. Fans are eager to uncover whether this backstory will play a significant role in the game or merely serve as character development.
In addition to the character revelations, fans believe they have discovered the map of GTA 6 through official artwork, further fueling anticipation for the game's release.