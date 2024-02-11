Upcoming OTT releases: Aarya 3 Part 2, Guntur Kaaram and more, check them all out
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Feb 11, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
This weekend, dive into a world of entertainment with exciting releases on various OTT platforms. From 'Aarya 3: Antim Vaar Part 2' to 'Guntur Kaaram', there's something for everyone.
Photo Credit: Hotstar
Aarya 3: Antim Vaar Part 2(Hotstar): Aarya faces the truth she's avoided, undergoing a transformation and revealing her struggles. With a well-devised plan, she confronts her pain alongside Veer and Aru.
Photo Credit: Zee5
Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan (Zee5): An intelligence agent enlists the Parekh family to save Paanthukistan by placing Praful in the king's position. Will the family succeed in their mission?
Photo Credit: Netflix
Ashes (Netflix): An affluent woman's pursuit of an enigmatic man leads to devastating decisions. 'Ashes' explores longing and its aftermath, transitioning from fantasy to a risky affair.
Photo Credit: Netflix
A Killer Paradox (Netflix): An accidental killing sets off a cat-and-mouse chase between a young man and a shrewd detective, leading to unexpected consequences.
Photo Credit: Netflix
Guntur Kaaram (Netflix): Mahesh Babu stars as Veera Venkata Ramana, whose life takes a turn after a tragic accident separates him from his mother, Vasundhara Reddy (Ramya Krishnan).
Photo Credit: Zee5
Lantrani (Zee5): A woman from a scheduled caste community becomes Sarpanch but faces disillusionment over her lack of authority. A protest outside the DDO's office challenges the system.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Whether you're a movie enthusiast or a series binge-watcher, seize the opportunity to indulge in entertainment and add excitement to your weekend.