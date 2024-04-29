Upcoming OTT releases this week: Shaitaan to Manjummel Boys, know what to watch online
Upcoming OTT releases this week: With the ever-growing popularity of OTT platforms, viewers are in for a treat as new content floods the streaming world every week. Let's dive into the lineup of upcoming releases hitting your screens this week.
HeeraMandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited OTT debut, "HeeraMandi," explores the vibrant world of courtesans and their patrons against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle. With a stellar cast including Sonakshi Sinha and Aditi Rao Hydari, the series is set to release on Netflix on May 1.
The Veil: The Veil" starring Elisabeth Moss and Yumna Marwan is a gripping thriller series where two women engage in a deadly game of truth and lies. Premiering on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 30, this series promises suspense and intrigue.
A Man in Full: Based on Tom Wolfe's novel, "A Man in Full" follows the journey of an Atlanta real estate mogul facing sudden bankruptcy. Starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, this Netflix series premieres on May 2, offering a compelling narrative of power and downfall.
Manjummel Boys: Manjummel Boys" takes viewers on a journey with a group of friends facing unexpected adventures during a vacation trip. Based on a real-life incident, this film starring Soubin Shahir and Balu Varghese releases on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 5.
The Idea Of You: The Idea Of You" follows a 40-year-old single mother who finds love in a 24-year-old boy band singer. Starring Anne Hathaway, this adaptation of Robinne Lee's novel premieres on Prime Video on May 2, 2024, offering a poignant tale of unexpected romance.
Don't miss out on these exciting releases. Grab your popcorn and get ready to binge.