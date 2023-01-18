Apple Iphone 12 Pro Max Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is a iOS v14 phone, available price is Rs 129,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.1 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm) Processor, 3687 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max now with free delivery.