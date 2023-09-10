Want to study abroad? Prepare for IELTS exam with these 4 apps
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 10, 2023
If you wish to work, study, or migrate to a country where English is the native language, then you must try taking the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam.
IELTS exam is popular for higher education and migration into English-speaking countries.
IELTS scores are accepted by countries like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the USA.
During the IELTS test, the ability to listen, read, write, and speak in English is assessed. This test is graded on a scale of 0-9.
IELTS has been developed and run by the British Council in partnership with IDP IELTS; and Cambridge University Press & Assessment. So, if you are planning to take the IELTS exam, these 4 apps might help you prepare for this exam thoroughly.
IELTS Prep App by British Council: This is an official app provided by the British Council to prepare for IELTS. It offers practice tests, interactive exercises, tips, and sample answers for all four sections of the IELTS exam.
Vocab 24: It offers newspaper editorial analyses, word meanings, daily new words, practice tests, vocab booster games, quizzes, videos, idioms and phrases, and many other services for IELTS.
English Radio: This app can help you with speaking and Listening lessons for English language proficiency tests like IELTS.
This app has a good collection of radio programs from the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and others
Udemy: This app has various courses, study materials, and guidance for IELTS. It covers all sections of the IELTS Academic test including Writing (Task 1 and Task 2), Speaking, Listening, and Reading.
You can get a subscription to IELTS 7 plus course to prepare for the IELTS exam for Rs. 529.