Photos: Gaganyaan mission test flight: Check step by step moves by ISRO
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 19, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is all set for a groundbreaking milestone - the first test flight of the simulated Gaganyaan mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Scheduled for October 21, 2023, at 08:00 am IST, the mission will originate from the iconic Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Test Vehicle, a single-stage liquid rocket tailored for abort missions, will transport the Crew Module (CM) and Crew Escape Systems (CES).
Photo Credit: ISRO
These systems boast fast-acting solid motors, a CM fairing (CMF), and Interface Adapters, all playing pivotal roles in this critical mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Around 17 km in the sky, the CES with CM will part ways from the Test Vehicle, initiating the autonomous abort sequence.
Photo Credit: ISRO
This sequence will see the CES separation and the deployment of parachutes, ensuring a safe touchdown for the CM.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The CM will gently touch down in the sea, approximately 10 km from the Sriharikota coast, showcasing the precision of ISRO's technology.
Photo Credit: ISRO
This short-duration mission is an integral part of the Gaganyaan project, proving India's capabilities in launching and safely returning humans from low earth orbit.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The success of this mission will bring India one step closer to its dream of manned space travel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hinted that the first human space flight will happen in 2025.
Check related web stories:
Chandrayaan-4: Moon lander, rover to role of NASA, ESA, know it all in brief
Mangalyaan-2: PM Narendra Modi Urges ISRO to focus on Mars missions
Shukrayaan-1 mission: As ISRO gets spacecraft ready, know who has been to Venus before
Aditya-L1 mission on track to reach Lagrange Point 1; check ISRO plan
View more