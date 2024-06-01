WhatsApp may introduce new chat themes for iOS users- Check details
Published Jun 01, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
WhatsApp is working on a new personalisation feature which will allow users to change their default chat theme, check details
WhatsApp is rumoured to introduce new chat themes which users can set as their default theme.
The chat theme will likely change the colours of the chat bubbles on smartphones. This feature was spotted on the beta version of the app for iPhone.
According to reports, users will have five new chat theme options: green, blue, grey, red, and purple.
The feature is expected to be found in the “Setting” of the app from where iOS users change their chat theme.
Additionally, WhatsApp may also roll out a new themed WhatsApp doodle background which will also match the selected chat theme.
Currently, the feature is being tested and it is expected it will soon roll out to the beta testers on iOS.
The feature may arrive for Android users as soon as the stable version is developed and rolled out.
This new upcoming WhatsApp feature will allow users to personalise their chat settings based on their preferences.
