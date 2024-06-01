WhatsApp may introduce new chat themes for iOS users- Check details

Check related web stories:

WhatsApp is developing AI-powered image generation in chats via Meta AI- Details

Online trading scam on WhatsApp: How two brothers lost ₹ 2.45 crore in Pune- Details

WhatsApp scam: Delhi resident loses over ₹ 1 crore to new 'investment plan'- All details

How to send WhatsApp messages without saving phone numbers: 5 methods to know