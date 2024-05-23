 How to send WhatsApp messages without saving phone numbers: 5 methods to know | How-to
Home How To How to send WhatsApp messages without saving phone numbers: 5 methods to know

How to send WhatsApp messages without saving phone numbers: 5 methods to know

Want to message someone on WhatsApp without saving their number? Here are five easy methods to do it, making your messaging experience faster and more convenient.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
May 23 2024, 16:46 IST
How to send WhatsApp messages without saving phone numbers: 5 methods to know
Know five easy methods to send WhatsApp messages without saving the recipient's number in your contacts. (REUTERS)

WhatsApp is the go-to messaging app for millions worldwide, offering a seamless way to send texts, photos, videos, and documents. Sometimes, you might need to message someone without saving their number. Typically, WhatsApp requires you to save a contact before messaging them. But did you know you can bypass this step? Here are five methods to send WhatsApp messages without saving the recipient's number:

Method 1: Send Messages Directly via WhatsApp

1. Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device.

2. Copy the number you want to message.

3. Tap the New Chat button and then your name under WhatsApp Contacts.

4. Paste the number in the text box and click Send.

5. Tap the number again; if they are on WhatsApp, you will see the Chat with option.

6. Tap it to start messaging.

Method 2: Use a Browser Link

1. Open your mobile or desktop browser.

2. Paste this link in the address bar: `https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=xxxxxxxxxx`.

3. Replace `xxxxxxxxxx` with the recipient's number, including the country code. For example: `https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=919876543210`.

4. Press enter and tap Continue to Chat.

5. You will be redirected to a WhatsApp chat window to send your message.

Method 3: Utilise the Truecaller App

1. Open Truecaller on your device.

2. Search for the number you want to message.

3. Scroll down and tap the WhatsApp icon.

4. A WhatsApp chat window will open, allowing you to send a message without saving the contact.

Method 4: Use Google Assistant

1. Activate Google Assistant on your phone.

2. Say, "Send a WhatsApp to" followed by the number with the country code, like "Send a WhatsApp to +919876543210".

3. When prompted, dictate your message.

4. Google Assistant will send the message for you.

Method 5: Use Apple Siri Shortcuts (iPhone Only)

1. Open the Siri Shortcuts app on your iPhone.

2. Go to Settings > Shortcuts and enable Allow Untrusted Shortcuts.

3. Search for the "WhatsApp to Non-Contact" shortcut online or [click this link](https://www.icloud.com/shortcuts/be22fa0abe644c86baa126ffff2ae3eb).

4. Download the shortcut by clicking Get Shortcut and Add Untrusted Shortcut.

5. In the Shortcuts app, find and run the WhatsApp to Non-Contact shortcut.

6. Enter the number, and you'll be redirected to a WhatsApp chat window.

Now you can send WhatsApp messages without the hassle of saving new contacts!

