WhatsApp scam at peak: Know 5 ways to protect yourself from becoming a victim
Published Jun 30, 2024
WhatsApp scams are rapidly growing around the world, know how you can protect yourself in these 5 ways.
Scammers and fraudsters are getting smarter at fooling innocent people to empty their banks. Over the past few months, several cases of scams via WhatsApp have been reported.
Therefore we must stay vigilant about how we interact with unknown people or we should try to read signs if we are getting tricks.
Here are 5 ways you can protect yourself from WhatsApp scams.
If you are added to a group with several unknown people and you are being urged to invest money, take financial advice, or pay for any social cause, then immediately leave and block the group.
Make sure to keep your personal information such as account numbers, passwords, and OTPs safe and do not share it with anyone.
Avoid clicking on suspicious links or attachments received via WhatsApp, messages, or email as they might contain malware.
Make sure to use strong password combinations and keep changing them at regular intervals.
Most importantly, stay aware and informed about the recent scam news and trends to avoid becoming a victim.
