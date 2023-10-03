When will Aditya L-1 mission reach Lagrange point L-1? Know what ISRO scientist just revealed
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 03, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
India’s First solar mission is on its way to Lagrange point L1. The historic Aditya L-1 mission was successfully launched on 2 September 2023.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya L-1, is set to be placed into a Lagrange 1 point halo orbit. ISRO is targeting a date in January 2024.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya L-1, is currently approaching the sun and is about 10 percent away from the allocated distance from the Sun. Aditya L-1 is approximately 9.2 lakh kilometers away from Earth at the moment.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
An India Today interview with the Aditya L-1 Project Director Nigar Shaji reveals updates on the progress.
Check here
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Aditya L-1 has nearly escaped the full influence of Earth and is headed towards its orbit around the L1 point.
Photo Credit: ISRO
It is expected to be inserted into the halo orbit around the L1 point in the first week of January 2024.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The Project Director explained that the L1 point is an imaginary point where the gravitational forces of two large bodies cancel each other, allowing for stable orbital positioning.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Maintaining an orbit around the L1 point involves complex flight dynamics equations due to the balance of gravitational forces from the Sun and Earth.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya L-1 mission’s objective is to study the reasons behind the formation and composition of solar wind and space weather.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya L-1 is equipped with seven payloads to study various aspects of the Sun, including solar flares, solar wind, coronal mass ejections, coronal heating, magnetic reconnections, and more.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Aditya L-1 data will be shared with international space agencies like NASA and the European Space Agency to contribute to global scientific knowledge about the Sun.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Scientists from all over the world are looking forward to get some information about the sun that are not known before through this historic Aditya L-1 mission.
Check related web stories:
Shukrayaan-1 mission launch date: Everything you need to know about the ISRO Venus project
Samudrayaan Mission launch date to Matsya 6000, know all about this deep sea project
Chandrayaan-3 mission in darkness as Sun sets; did it kill off Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover forever?
View more