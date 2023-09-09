When will Vikram Lander awake from sleep mode on Moon's surface? Check Chandrayaan-3 update
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 09, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
Vikram Lander sleep mode: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has placed the Chandrayaan-3 mission's Vikram Lander in sleep mode on the moon's surface because of the long lunar night so that it does not die there.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Now, ISRO is hoping that when daylight finally returns on the Moon where Vikram Lander is sleeping, scientists are able to awaken it successfully. Or else it will lie on the Moon quite dead forever.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO had placed the Vikram Lander into sleep mode on the moon's surface with the expectation of reactivation later on to preserve its dying batteries.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
Vikram Lander awake date: ISRO expects Vikram Lander sleep to be over later in September. In fact, Vikram lander awakening date is likely September 22, 2023. And if all goes well, Vikram Lander should awaken, marking another proud moment for India.
Photo Credit: ISRO
As the Chandrayaan 3 craft moves forward, ISRO is gradually reducing its orbit and position through a series of manoeuvres
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This development signifies progress in India's lunar exploration, overcoming the Chandrayaan-2 setback. Data from Vikram Lander experiments has already been sent to Earth.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) had placed the Vikram Lander into sleep mode at approximately 08:00 AM Indian Standard Time o0n September 4.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO has reported that all the payloads have been powered down ahead of putting Vikram Lander to sleep.
Photo Credit: NASA
Prior to entering sleep mode, Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover carried out experiments on the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Vikram Lander's receivers will remain active until solar power is depleted and the battery is drained.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Vikram Lander carried various scientific instruments, including ILSA to monitor lunar seismic activity, RAMBHA to study the lunar gas and plasma environment, and a passive laser retroreflector array from NASA for lunar ranging studies.
Photo Credit: ISRO
On August 23, India achieved a significant milestone when the Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander module successfully touched down on the moon's South Pole. The lander and rover were designed to operate for one lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 Earth days.