When will Vikram Lander awake from sleep mode on Moon's surface? Check Chandrayaan-3 update

Published Sep 09, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO

Vikram Lander sleep mode: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has placed the Chandrayaan-3 mission's Vikram Lander in sleep mode on the moon's surface because of the long lunar night so that it does not die there. 

Photo Credit: ISRO

Now, ISRO is hoping that when daylight finally returns on the Moon where Vikram Lander is sleeping, scientists are able to awaken it successfully. Or else it will lie on the Moon quite dead forever.

Photo Credit: ISRO

ISRO had placed the Vikram Lander into sleep mode on the moon's surface with the expectation of reactivation later on to preserve its dying batteries.

Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter

Vikram Lander awake date: ISRO expects Vikram Lander sleep to be over later in September. In fact, Vikram lander awakening date is likely September 22, 2023. And if all goes well, Vikram Lander should awaken, marking another proud moment for India.

Photo Credit: ISRO

As the Chandrayaan 3 craft moves forward, ISRO is gradually reducing its orbit and position through a series of manoeuvres

Photo Credit: Pixabay

This development signifies progress in India's lunar exploration, overcoming the Chandrayaan-2 setback. Data from Vikram Lander experiments has already been sent to Earth. 

Photo Credit: ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) had placed the Vikram Lander into sleep mode at approximately 08:00 AM Indian Standard Time o0n September 4.  

Photo Credit: ISRO

ISRO has reported that all the payloads have been powered down ahead of putting Vikram Lander to sleep.   

Photo Credit: NASA

Prior to entering sleep mode, Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover carried out experiments on the lunar surface.  

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Vikram Lander's receivers will remain active until solar power is depleted and the battery is drained.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Vikram Lander carried various scientific instruments, including ILSA to monitor lunar seismic activity, RAMBHA to study the lunar gas and plasma environment, and a passive laser retroreflector array from NASA for lunar ranging studies.

Photo Credit: ISRO

On August 23, India achieved a significant milestone when the Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander module successfully touched down on the moon's South Pole. The lander and rover were designed to operate for one lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 Earth days.

