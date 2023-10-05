World Teachers Day: Check how Alippo app is helping women upskill and become micro-entrepreneurs
Today, as we celebrate 'World Teachers' Day, let's explore Alippo Learning, the upskilling app on Google Play, dedicated to women. Below is a brief overview of this empowering platform.
Alippo Learning was co-founded by Ayushi Sinha, an IIITA graduate, and her partner Nikhil Bansal. It's a live upskilling platform tailored for Indian women, offering opportunities for growth and the launch of home-based businesses.
This platform supports women in upskilling across various domains such as baking, cooking, sewing, makeup, and more. It inspires them to transform into micro-entrepreneurs from the comfort of their homes.
In addition to live practical sessions led by experts, the platform hosts doubt-solving sessions and fosters an active community of like-minded women.
Alippo Learning goes the extra mile by organizing #SheBoss sessions, providing mentorship, and offering valuable services like assistance with relevant licensing.
With over 300,000 women now part of its online community, Alippo Learning aims to empower countless more women across India through its Android app.
Alippo ensures the quality of its product formulation courses by enlisting certified experts who have successfully marketed their own products.
All products on the platform meet FDA and France Headquartered Ecocert standards, making them approved for selling organic products in India.