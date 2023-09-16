OTT releases to learn Spanish: Top 5 Netflix shows to watch and 5 apps to become a master
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan Published Sep 16, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels
Netflix provides an abundance of shows and movies featuring native Spanish speakers, making it an ideal platform for language learners. Check out these 5 OTT releases.
Photo Credit: Amazon.com
1. Money Heist (La Casa de Papel): Discover the epic crime drama "Money Heist," also known as "La Casa de Papel." This gripping five-season series revolves around a brilliant professor's audacious plan to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. It's a must-watch, packed with action and suspense.
Photo Credit: Netflix
2. The Snow Girl: "Snow Girl," based on a best-selling novel, unfolds during the Three Wise Men parade in Malaga. This six-episode drama offers a captivating storyline set against the backdrop of a Spanish city known for its resorts and high-rises.
Photo Credit: Amazon.com
3. Narcos and Narcos Mexico: Dive into the world of drug lords and power struggles with "Narcos" and "Narcos: Mexico." These series provide a riveting look at the rise and fall of Pablo Escobar and the cunning Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, offering a unique perspective on Latin American history.
Photo Credit: Netflix
4 Velvet: "Velvet" transports you to 1950s Madrid, where a love story unfolds within a major fashion house. In addition to its fashion focus, this series offers a rich source of Spanish language, including business terminology.
Photo Credit: Netflix
5. Elite: It is a thrilling mystery set in an elite school, featuring students from diverse backgrounds. Dive into an ensemble cast that provides ample opportunities to learn verb conjugation and exciting Spanish slang.
Photo Credit: Pexels
With these Netflix series, you can immerse yourself in the Spanish language and culture while enjoying engaging storylines. Binge-watching becomes a valuable tool for language acquisition.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Netflix is not just for entertainment; it's a valuable resource for language learners. One of the proven ways to learn a new language is by immersing yourself in it.
Photo Credit: Pexels
By indulging in these captivating Spanish-language shows, you can immerse yourself in the language and culture, making your journey to fluency enjoyable and engaging.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Once you get the hang of the basics, you can advance your Spanish skills further by using these top 5 apps. Choose the one that suits you best among Duolingo, Babbel, Lingopie, Memrise, and Fluentu.