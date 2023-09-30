Your Google Calendar just got updated! Check out this small, but important change
Published Sep 30, 2023
Google Calendar update adds a new “Today” button for its Android app, which shows the current date. Know how the new calendar button works.
Google Calendar is considered to be one of the best apps for scheduling tasks and meetings. It has the easiest interface which attracts users.
It includes various features such as scheduling meetings, events, reminders, etc which help individuals to stay on track through each and every day.
Over the years, Google has made the app more user-friendly. Now it has introduced a new catchy button that shows the current date.
The new Google Calendar button is being called “Today” which shows the current date instead of a small dot that is currently available.
The button is only available on Android smartphones as of now. You will not be able to see it on your tablet or PC.
The new button will be placed between the search and account switcher icons.
According to a 9To5Google report, the new button is now being tested and it will be available for Android 13 and newer versions.
It comes into view when you're using the Schedule, Day, 3 days, Week, or Month views on your phone.
The new button will enable users to have quick access to the current date and tasks they have to attend during the day.
