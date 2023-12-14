Top Apple Arcade games of 2023: NBA 2K23, Asphalt 8, Football Manager 2023, and more

After neglecting it for years, Apple finally shifted its focus to gaming when it launched Apple Arcade in 2019.

It is a game-streaming subscription service accessible across all devices such as the iPhone and iPad.

With 2023 nearing its end, Apple has announced its list of top Apple Arcade games of 2023, with NBA 2K23 and Asphalt 8 emerging at the top. Check out all the games.

1. NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition

2. Asphalt 8: Airborne

3. Angry Birds Reloaded

4. Getting Over It

5. Gear.Club Stradale

6. Jetpack Joyride 2

7. Fruit Ninja Classic+

8. Mini Motorways

9. Snake.io+

10. Football Manager 2023 Touch

