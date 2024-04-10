10 images of stars captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 10, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the breathtaking distinct star images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 604: NASA Webbs telescope captured the image of star-forming region NGC 604 showcased several hot young stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Star cluster IC 348: This image was captured with the help of Webb’s NIRCam instrument.
Photo Credit: NASA
Herbig-Haro 46/47: This image showcases actively forming stars which are surrounded by a disc of gas and dust.
Photo Credit: NASA
Hot star Wolf-Rayet 124: It was captured with James Webb Space Telescope’s near-infrared and mid-infrared instruments.
Photo Credit: NASA
Protostar L1527: This star is ejecting materials which were captured in glow orange and blue in this infrared view.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 346: This star-forming region is located in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), a dwarf galaxy close to our Milky Way.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 604: This region is a hotbed of star formation and home to more than 200 stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Messier 92: It is a globular cluster which is located 27,000 light-years away in the Milky Way halo and houses about 300000 stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 346: It is known as one of the most dynamic star-forming regions in nearby galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
Herbig-Haro 211: It is a region for newborn stars which is located 1000 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Perseus.
Check related web stories:
10 spectacular sights of supernova captured by NASA; Check details
10 breathtaking images of Nebulae captured by NASA
10 spectacular celestial images shot by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
10 best images of galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
View more