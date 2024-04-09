10 spectacular sights of supernova captured by NASA; Check details
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 09, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
Check out these captivating photographs shared by NASA. These images were captured with NASA’s own space telescopes, check details.
Photo Credit: NASA
Wolf-Rayet 124 (WR 124): The star is located in the constellation Sagitta which was captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope in June 2022
Photo Credit: NASA
Cassiopeia A: The supernova remnant Cassiopeia A was captured with the help of NASA’s NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Supernova remnant W49B: This supernova remnant showcases the most recent black hole formed in the Milky Way galaxy.
Photo Credit: NASA
Supernova remnant Veil Nebula: This nebula is located 2100 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus and the image was captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Supernova Remnant RCW 86: The X-ray images of RCQ 86 were taken from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and ESA's XMM-Newton Observatory.
Photo Credit: NASA
Supernova remnant G1.9+0.3: The Astronomer reported that it was a white dwarf star which exploded as a supernova in our Galaxy.
Photo Credit: NASA
supernova remnant E0102: A galaxy called Small Magellanic Cloud exploded as a supernova which now showcases colourful filaments.
Photo Credit: NASA
Supernova shockwaves: This image was captured with the help of NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope and Chandra X-ray Observatory.
Photo Credit: NASA
SN 1993J: NASA says it's a rare type of supernova which was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
supernova remnant E0102-72: The E0102-72 is the remnant of a star that exploded in a nearby Small Magellanic Cloud galaxy.
Check related web stories:
Solar eclipse 2024: NASA shares what not to do during total solar eclipse
10 breathtaking images of Nebulae captured by NASA
10 spectacular celestial images shot by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
NASA shares 8 images of Black Holes and Quasars that you can’t miss
View more