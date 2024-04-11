10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 11, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the captivating images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Protoplanetary disk: This image showcases the first observation of water and other molecules in the terrestrial-planet-forming regions of a disk.
Photo Credit: NASA
Brown Dwarf W1935: This planet is located 47 light-years away from Earth and Webb’s telescope found infrared emission of methane from W1935.
Photo Credit: NASA
Star system Beta Pictoris: This image was captured with the help of Webb’s MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument).
Photo Credit: NASA
Spiral Galaxy NGC 7496: This image is a combined image from the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 604: It is a star-forming region which is the house of more than 200 of the hottest stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 5468: This galaxy is located 130 million light-years away from Earth. The image was captured with the help of Hubble and Webb’s space telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Protostar IRAS 23385: This image was taken with MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) on NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Spiral Galaxy NGC 1566: This galaxy is located 60 million light-years away in the constellation Dorado.
Photo Credit: NASA
Spiral Galaxy NGC 335: This image is also a combination of the James Webb Space Telescope’s observations and the Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy Messier 82: This galaxy is located 12 million light-years away in the constellation Ursa Major.
