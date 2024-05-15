10 things Google just announced that will change the way you work online
Check out the Google I/O 2024 keynote announcements on AI advancements.
Google I/O 2024 kickstarted on May 14 with major focus on the company’s AI advancements including new AI models, advanced features, AI assistants, and more.
Google announced a faster and cost-effective AI model, Gemini 1.5 Flash to avoid low-latency tasks.
Gemini AI features were introduced for Google Workspace which will support apps such as Google Docs, Gmail, Slides, Drive, and more.
Gemini 1.5 Pro was made publicly available with a larger context window and 2 million tokens in a private preview.
DeepMind CEO announced a multimodal AI assistant, Project Astra which is more powerful than Gemini 1.5 Pro
Users can now create a personalised version of Gemini assistant with chatbot creator, Gems.
Google also announced an AI video generation tool, Veo which is much more like OpenAI’s Sora tool.
Gemini Nano will now be integrated into Chrome on the desktop to generate text for users.
The company is also integrating a new AI-powered assistant into Android devices for users to be creative and productive.
Google also announced a scam call detection feature to alert users of fraudulent activities.
