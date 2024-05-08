Google Wallet Vs Google Pay: Key differences in a nutshell
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By Aishwarya Panda
Published May 08, 2024
Photo Credit: Google
With the launch of Google Wallet in India, check out the key differences between the digital wallet app and another app, Google Pay.
Photo Credit: Google
Google Wallet has been announced in India with the purpose of working as a digital wallet for users.
Photo Credit: Google
While many countries are reportedly merging these two apps, India will be using both apps simultaneously, with different services.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
In India, the Google Wallet app will store and allow users to retrieve digital documents such as boarding passes, movie tickets, loyalty cards, public transit tickets, and others.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Whereas, the Google Pay app will function for all the financial requirements and a mode for digital payment.
Photo Credit: Google
Therefore, Google Wallet will not allow you to make UPI payments or transfer money like the Google Pay app.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The new Google Wallet app will securely store your credentials and passes which are tagged with QR codes.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Additionally, Google Pay supports NFC technology to store credit card information. However, Google Wallet does not have such a feature.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Therefore, Google Wallet and Pay have different features and services which cater to Indian user requirements.
Check related web stories:
Google I/O 2024: All the expected announcements
Google Pixel 8a Vs Pixel 7a: What we expect- price, features, camera and more
Apple, Amazon, Google and 7 other ‘favourite brands’ of scammers used for hacking your account online
Gmail to get a big update along with Meet, Docs- Key Google Cloud Next 2024 announcements
View more