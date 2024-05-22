10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Photo Credit: Pexels

Heat Wave Alert: With temperatures hitting record highs in North-India, AC’s can be the best solution for beating the heat. But buying a new AC might not be everyone's cup of tea. So, how about renting one? Here are 10 tips to help you make the right choice.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Rent from a Trusted Source: Pick a reputed dealer for your AC rental. Trust matters! They'll ensure your AC is in top-notch condition and provide better service.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Inspect Before You Invest: Check your AC thoroughly before payment. Is it serviced? Does it have all the essentials? Don't miss out on the details!

Photo Credit: Pexels

New is Better: Older ACs may cost more in electricity and repairs. Stick to ones that are relatively young for better efficiency and cooling.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Service and Maintenance: Discuss the service and maintenance policy upfront. Will the vendor cover it, or will it be on you? Clarify before you commit!

Photo Credit: Amazon

Energy Efficiency: Opt for ACs with high energy ratings. Aim for 5-star or 4-star; 3-star is the minimum for efficient cooling without breaking the bank.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Size Matters: Consider your room size when choosing AC capacity. 1.5-ton for medium rooms, 1-ton for smaller ones. Keep it proportional!

Photo Credit: Samsung

Type of AC: Window or Split? Based on your room design, choose between Window and Split ACs. Window ones are cheaper to rent and set up. Budget-friendly choice!

Photo Credit: Pexels

Negotiate Smartly: Don't shy away from bargaining. You might snag a great deal with a little negotiation. Luck favours the bold!

Photo Credit: Samsung

Mind the Details: Be cautious with the deposit amount. Negotiate if possible! Also, confirm installation services before sealing the deal.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Renting an AC can be a breeze if you keep these tips in mind. Stay cool, save money, and beat the heat this summer!

